12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts opens

The 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts opened during a special ceremony at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran.

A selection of 900 artworks are being displayed in different sections of painting, photo, sculpture, calligraphy, miniature, illustration, cartoon, graphic design and new media, ivafestival.ir wrote.

About 450 works by 340 artists will be competing for the Golden Tooba at the festival. For the first time, the artworks will be offered for sale.

“Chaharsu-e Honar,” a new section dedicated to displaying works from galleries in Tehran and other cities, will also offer the artworks for sale.

Charkhaneh is the other section of the festival, which discusses the art of photography in other provinces. This section is hosting 115 artworks.

During the opening ceremony, there was an eye-catching installation in commemoration of the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, which was hit by a missile last month.

The festival will be running until February 24.