Iran’s ‘Track 143’ gets kudos in Karachi

Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar’s acclaimed drama, ‘Track 143,’ was screened in the Urdu language in the Karachi Arts Council in Pakistan and received kudos.

‘Track 143’ is a screen adaptation of Abyar's novel titled, ‘The Third Eye,’ that narrates the story of a woman during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, waiting for her Iranian soldier son to return.

At the event, which was held in partnership with the Iranian Cultural Center in Karachi, the Iranian Consul General, Iranian residents, and a group of students from the Karachi Arts Council were also present, IRNA reported.

At the ceremony, Abyar praised the mothers of martyrs who have been waiting for their children for years.

She also expressed her interest in Pakistan and stated that she intends to make a film about it and expressed hope that the Pakistani authorities would cooperate in this field.

Abyar was also honored at the international section of the Women Leaders Award in Pakistan.

‘Track 143’ brought Merila Zarei a Crystal Simorgh for Best Actress at the 32nd Fajr Film Festival for her portrayal of Olfat.

Abyar has won several awards from many national and international film festivals, including the Best Director award for ‘Breath’ at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, and the Best Audience award for ‘When the Moon Was Full,’ which also won six awards at the 37th Fajr Film Festival.