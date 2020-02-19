Iran dominates Asian GR championships

unitedworldwrestling.org Iran’s Pouya Naserpour (L) is in action against Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Ortikboev in the 55kg final of the Asian Greco-Roman Championships in New Delhi, India, on February 18, 2020.

Sports Desk

A total of nine medals – including five golds – and 190 points saw Iran claim the top spot at the 2020 Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, India.

Iran exerted a 44-point lead over second-placed Uzbekistan with Kazakhstan finishing third on 136 points.

On Wednesday, Mohammad-Hadi Saravi brought the curtain down on glittering campaign for Iran with a gold, beating South Korean Lee Se-yeol 5-2 in the 97kg final.

Another encounter between Iranian and South Korean wrestlers had seen Iran’s Mehdi Ebrahimi beat Choi Jun-hyeong for the gold in the 82kg weight class.

Amin Kavianinejad (72kg) notched up Iran’s first gold of the afternoon with a dominant 8-0 victory over Kazakhstani Ibragim Magomadov.

Earlier in the day, Mehdi Mohsen-Nejad and Hossein Asadi had finished their campaigns with a consolation, bagging a couple of bronze medals in the 60kg and 67kg categories respectively.

On the first day of the competitions, Amir Mirzazadeh and Pouya Naserpour had opened the gold account for the country with a couple of gold medals while Pejman Poshtam and Meysam Dalkhani settled for a silver and a bronze respectively.

Mirzazadeh outmuscled South Korean Kim Min-seok 9-0 in the 130kg final with Naserpour demolishing Uzbek Jasurbek Ortikboev 8-0 for the 55kg gold.

In the 77kg final, Poshtam suffered a 10-1 defeat against Tamerlan Shadukayev of Kazakhstan after Dalkhani had beaten Yernur Fidakhmetov, also from Kazakhstan, for the joint-bronze in the 63kg weight division.

Following Iran in the medals table, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan finished second to fourth respectively.

Having started on February 18, the Asian championships – comprising the freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s contests – finishes on February 23.