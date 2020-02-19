Aktau, Qazvin officials agree to implement joint project in Kazakhstan

A delegation of the Special Economic Zone of the Sea Port Aktau in a meeting with the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, agreed to implement a joint project of an industrial-commercial complex in the Caspian Sea port city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The €15-million project will facilitate exporting Iranian goods to Kazakhstan and Central Asia and vice-versa.

The industrial-commercial complex will be located on a five-hectare area in Port Aktau of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was organized with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Tehran and as a follow-up of a recent meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay with officials of Qazvin Province.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Bekbol Orynbassarov, the board chairman of the Special Economic Zone of Sea Port Aktau.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held with Issa Qobadi, the deputy governor of Qazvin Province for economic affairs and Mehdi Bakhshandeh, the president of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce as well as members of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce.

Orazbay referred to the capacities of cooperation between the industrial centers in Iran and Aktau, saying that he feels optimistic about further economic ties between the two countries.

Orazbay said that cooperation between Qazvin, as one of the major Iranian industrial provinces, and Port Aktau in Kazakhstan should be improved.

Touring several industrial units in Qazvin, he said that the visit took place at the invitation of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways of promoting mutual cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

All the proposals made by the Iranian side are all practicable, one of which is creating a hub, he said, adding that Port Aktau, which is also considered a free economic zone, has also been proposed for exchanging goods.



