Four Iranian-made cars unveiled by Rouhani

Four domestically-made cars were unveiled during a ceremony in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.

The ceremony, which was held after a cabinet meeting, was also attended by First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, IRNA reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Rahmani said the pre-sales of these cars has begun, and they will be distributed to the market soon.

The new cars are 90 percent domestically made and just a few of their parts are imported, the minister said, adding that based on the planning underway, the manufacture of those imported parts will be indigenized in the present and coming years.

These cars comply with the world’s modern standards and their fuel consumption is considerably lower than the previously manufactured vehicles, he further noted.

As recently announced, Iranian carmakers have prepared some incentive packages to encourage investments by auto parts manufacturers. Offering such incentives is in line with the promotion of indigenizing the manufacturing of auto parts.

Purchasing the domestically-made auto parts at the same price as similar imported parts, and guaranteeing deals with auto part manufacturers are some of these incentives.

In mid-May, 2019, the industry minister issued a directive on “strengthening domestic manufacturing of imported auto parts.”

Addressing two of his deputies, Farshad Moqimi, deputy for industrial affairs, and Mohammad-Baqer Ali, the board chairman of Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO), Rahmani emphasized using the highest potential of human resources for strengthening domestic manufacturing of auto parts.

He said the policy of domestic manufacturing of auto parts should be seriously followed up, and capable manufacturers should be seriously supported.



