RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1137 GMT February 20, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265906
Published: 0651 GMT February 20, 2020

Iran Greco-Roman team win Asian Wrestling C'ships

Iran Greco-Roman team win Asian Wrestling C'ships

Iranian Greco-Roman Team have dominantly reclaimed the title at the 2020 Asian Championships, after winning 3 Gold and 2 Bronze medals, on the 2nd day of the competition in New Delhi, India.

Picking up from where they left off; taking 2 Gold, 1 Silver and A Bronze Medal at the opening day, Amin Kaviani Nejad added another Gold, after crushing Ibragim Magomedov of Kazakhstan 8-nothing in the final of the 72kg category, presstv.com reported.

Then, in a tight Contest in the 82kg Final, Mehdi Ebrahimi got the better of his South Korean opponent at 3-1, to grab Iran’s 4th Gold.

And in the 97kg Final, Mohammad Hadi Saravi capped off the day with another gold for the reigning champions, after beating another Korean Wrestler 5-2.

That’s while, Mehdi Mohsen Nejad in the 60kg and Hossein Assadi in the 67kg, tallied two more Bronze Medals.

With the wins, Team Iran toppled the chart with 190 points, way ahead of runners-up Uzbekistan and 3rd placed Kazakhstan, who racked up 146 and 136 points respectively.

   
KeyWords
Asian Wrestling Championship
Iran’s Greco-Roman team
win
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/5048 sec