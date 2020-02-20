Majlis speaker calls for immediate measures to counter coronavirus

Iran's Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday called for immediate measures to counter outbreak of coronavirus after two cases were confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of the Iranian capital.

Larijani, made the remarks in his telephone conversation with minister of health, IRNA reported.

He emphasized the importance of taking immediate and preemptive measures to fight deadly virus.

Larijani also called minister of education to tell him to give advice to the students and their parents about how to deal with the issue.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected over 75,000 people across the world, while 2,131 have been killed mostly in China.