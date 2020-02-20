RSS
1138 GMT February 20, 2020

News ID: 265911
Published: 0947 GMT February 20, 2020

Spokesman says Government opens counter-coronavirus HQ

Spokesman says Government opens counter-coronavirus HQ

Government spokesman announced on Thursday that a headquarters has been set up to take due measures to counter the outbreak of coronavirus.

The government with its full capacity and sensitivity will follow up anti-coronavirus measures, Ali Rabiei posted on his twitter page, IRNA reported.

According to President Hassan Rouhani's order, counter-coronavirus headquarters session will be attended by minister of health, minister of tourism, minister of roads and representative of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Rabiei wrote.

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus from China, the Iranian government took due measures on borders, meanwhile, the country now needs to adopt broader measures as two cases of deaths have been confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of Tehran, the spokesman said.

In line with anti-coronavirus measures, religious schools in Qom have been shut down on Thursday.

Rabiei called on the people to pay attention to the Health Ministry's advice and cooperate with the government to fight the virus.

In related development, a session focusing on decisions about the fight against the deadly coronavirus was held at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education this morning.

   
