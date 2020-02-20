RSS
1138 GMT February 20, 2020

News ID: 265914
Published: 1119 GMT February 20, 2020

Former FIFA secretary general and Bein sports chairman indicted in Switzerland

Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke and the chairman of the BeIN media group Nasser Al-Khelaifi have been charged in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments, the Swiss Attorney-General’s office (OAG) said Thursday.

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, the OAG said in a statement. Al-Khelaifi and a third person, an unnamed businessman, were charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement, according to Reuters.com.

 

   
