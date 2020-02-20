Former FIFA secretary general and Bein sports chairman indicted in Switzerland

-
Iran-UAE economic ties need to be strengthened, official says
Iran confirms first cases of coronavirus for two old men
Vaezi: Huge election turnout crucial for national interests, security
Iran fulfills dream as it unveils first homemade oil rig
Ministry: Zarif meeting with US senator part of general diplomacy
Guardian Council: Vetting process based on Iran law, not politics
Rouhani: Massive turnout to strengthen Iran against US
US assassination of Soleimani breached international norms: UN rapporteur
Iran ends quarantine for students returned from China
German national imprisoned in Iran sent home in swap deal: Judiciary