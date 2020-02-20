RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0420 GMT February 20, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265919
Published: 0151 GMT February 20, 2020

Iraq's health ministry denies any call for closure of borders with Iran

Iraq's health ministry denies any call for closure of borders with Iran

Iraqi Health Ministry on Thursday strongly denied the rumors that the country has called for closure of borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iraqi ministry announced that it has made no request for shutting Iranian borders due to concerns over spread of coronavirus, IRNA reported.

Official spokesman of the ministry Seif ol-Badr dismissed the rumor, saying that the ministry will release a statement in this respect.

Certain media outlets including Al-Arabiya claimed that Iraqi Health Ministry has called on relevant institutes to close down borders with Iran to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Two patients suspected of contamination with coronavirus were quarantined in northern Iranian city of Babol, Health official with University of Medical Education in Babol Mostafa Javanian said on Thursday.

Javanian told IRNA that the two patients are in quarantine and under medical examination.

Two fatal cases have already been confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of Tehran.

   
KeyWords
Iraq's health minister
closure of borders
denies
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2028 sec