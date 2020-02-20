Iran forms task force to fight coronavirus after two deaths reported in central city

#رشتو
بنا به دستور رییسجمهور ستاد پیشگیری و مقابله با کرونا در وزارت بهداشت با حضور وزرای بهداشت درمان و آموزش پزشکی، کشور، گردشگری، راه و شهرسازی، سخنگوی دولت ونماینده ستادکل نیروهای مسلح تشکیل میشود.
سایر دستگاههای اجرایی بنا به ضرورت در جلسه شرکت میکنند. (۱)#کرونا
