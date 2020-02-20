Two batches of US troops arrive at Remailan air base in northeastern Syria: Report

Two batches of American troops belonging to the US-led military coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group have reportedly arrived at an air base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing local sources requesting anonymity, reported on Thursday that the soldiers arrived at Remailan base on board two military helicopters, Presstv Reported.

The sources, however, did not provide any information about the exact number of the troops.

The development came only a day after Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that a US military convoy had passed into Syria’s Hasakah province amid army advances in battles against foreign-sponsored militants.

The report added that the convoy consisted of 11 trucks carrying logistic equipment and armored vehicles, and entered Syria via al-Waleed border crossing, known in Syria as al-Tanf border crossing, between Syria and Iraq.

SANA noted that the convoy was deployed to a base that American forces have set up in Kharab al-Geir region of Syria’s northeastern town of al-Malikiyah.

On Tuesday, leaders and members of Arab tribes in Hasakah province called for the expulsion of American troops from the country, reiterating their support for the Syrian army and its campaign against Takfiri terror groups.

Leaders and members of Arab tribes in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province call for the expulsion of American troops from the country during a rally in Khirbat Amo village on February 18, 2020. (Photo by SANA)

The Arab tribal elders and leaders held a gathering in the village of Khirbat Amo in the Qamishli countryside, during which they announced their solidarity with the residents of Khirbat Amo.

Sheikh Abdul Razzaq Al-Ta’i, leader of the Ta’i tribe, described the resistance that Khirbat Amo residents have put up against US forces as “heroic and honorable.”

He said this is the first step towards forming a resistance front against “American forces occupying our land and a clear message to reject their occupation and presence on Syrian soil”.

Ta’i then called for support for the Syrian army, stating that government troops have achieved great victories in their efforts to liberate all Syrian territories from terrorism and defend Syria against enemies.

Syrian army finds Saudi-made medicine in militant field hospital

Separately on Thursday, Syrian government forces uncovered a considerable amount of Saudi- and Qatari-made medicine and medical supplies in a field hospital belonging to foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo.

SANA reported that army soldiers made the discovery in the town of Hayyan as they were conducting a clean-up operation in the area to beef up security and stability and prepare repatriation of local residents.

The report added that the field hospital had emergency equipment, masks, clothes, filters, beds and medicine, some of which were made either in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.