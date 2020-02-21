‘Hot Jupiter’ may soon be destroyed by its own star: Astronomers

One of exoplanetary science’s most vexing conundrums – whether the plethora of massive gas giants that orbit their parent stars in exceedingly close orbits actually end up spiraling into their parent star may soon have an answer.

That’s because the shortest period ‘hot Jupiter’ ever detected – on only an 18-hour stellar orbit – may end up being destroyed by its parent star, say astronomers at the University of Warwick in the UK, Forbes reported.

The star and planet were found orbiting a sunlike star by the Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS) telescope in Chile. Located some 1000 light years away, the planet is about 20 percent more massive than Jupiter, but could eventually be torn apart by gravitational forces from the star itself.

Even so, the planet’s demise could shed light on how long it takes such inspiraling extrasolar planets to meet their destruction.

The team’s observations are detailed in a new paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and may help to solve the mystery of whether such planets are in the process of spiraling to their destruction, says the University of Warwick.

“Hot Jupiters with short orbital periods (less than 24 hours) are the easiest to detect due to their large size and frequent transits, they have proven to be extremely rare,” the University of Warwick’s James McCormac and the paper’s lead author, said in a statement. “Of the hundreds of hot Jupiters currently known there are only seven that have an orbital period of less than one day.”

The planet is likely tidally-locked so one side of the planet is constantly facing the star and constantly hot, the university notes. The astronomers estimate its average temperature to be more than 1000°C.

Massive planets typically form far away from the star and then migrate either through interactions with the disk while the planet is still forming, or from interactions with additional planets much further out later in their life, says the university.

“It’s thought that these ultra-short planets migrate in from the outer reaches of their solar systems and are eventually consumed or disrupted by the star,” coauthor David Brown, of the University of Warwick, said in a statement.

“We are either very lucky to catch them in this short period orbit, or the processes by which the planet migrates into the star are less efficient than we imagine.”

The astronomers hope to get lucky and actually be able to continue monitoring the planet and see its destruction.

“Over the next ten years, it might be possible to see this planet spiraling in,” Daniel Bayliss, one of the paper’s coauthors and an astronomer at the University of Warwick, said in a statement.

“We’ll be able to use NGTS to monitor this over a decade.”