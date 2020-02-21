University students uncover neolithic site in India

It was a rare experience for students of University of Madras when they uncovered ‘neolithic ash mounds’ at an archeological excavation at Valasai, near Modikuppam in Gudiyatham in Tamil Nadu, India.

Twenty-one students pursuing masters in ancient history and archeology were involved in the undertaking as part of their project work for the past three weeks at the village, thehindu.com reported.

Their findings included a neolithic polished axe, grindstones of different dimensions, iron-age potsherds with different engraved letters and handmade pottery.

According to research, neolithic ash mounds have been dated to 3,000 to 1,200 BCE. Earlier they were found in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and this is the first time they were found in Tamil Nadu.

The findings shed insight on the lifestyle of people who lived in the region during the Neolithic period.

Detailing the project, Jinu Koshy, excavation in-charge, said, “It was based on a brochure issued by the Archeological Survey of India and research work by K. Kumar, who has a Ph.D. in Archeology of Vellore.”

Initially, the students created a trench of 7m and 6m and ended up with a few potsherds, which made them push the excavation further.

They created a step-trench which led to them unearthing an immense amount of ancient artefacts that had belonged to the regions erstwhile inhabitants.

Swetha, a student, said they would conduct further studies to identify the objects and their ages. It was the first time she had worked on a project like this and it had helped developed her skills as an archeologist, she said.

Another student, Dhanushya said the findings proved that people who lived in this region reared cattle in neolithic ages and the work provided them scope for further research on the subject.

Black and redware pottery items including potsherds with coloring and engravings shows that people were involved in pot-making and used them in their lifetime, she added.

The finds would be used by archeological experts to ascertain the age of these materials, Jinu said.