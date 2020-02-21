Six Iranian films at Berlinale European Film Market

Six Iranian films are on display at the European Film Market which is underway on the sidelines of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

The films being screened are: ‘Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness’ by Masud Bakhshi, ‘Selfie with Democracy’ by Ali Atshani, ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoud-Reza Sani, ‘Namo’ (‘The Alien’) by Nader Saeivar, ‘Son-Mother’ by Mahnaz Mohammadi, ‘Spako’ by Shahrokh Panahi, and ‘There Is No Evil’ by Mohammad Rasoulof.

‘Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness’ will also compete in the Generation 14plus Section of the festival, while ‘Namo’ will be displayed at the Forum Section.

‘Yalda’ is about a young woman, Maryam, who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband, Nasser. Iranian law allows for the victim’s family to forgive her and spare her life, so Maryam’s fate will be decided by Nasser’s daughter, Mona, on the country’s most popular televised reality show.

In front of millions of viewers during Yalda, the winter solstice celebration, Maryam and Mona discover that forgiveness can be difficult as they relive the past.

Starring Poolad Kimiaei and Pejman Bazeghi, the story of ‘Selfie with Democracy’ is about the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 movie, ‘Democracy in the Daylight’.

The story of Sani’s film is a new narrative of Kiarostami’s point of view on life, his vision and worldview that Sani tried to portray during four years of workshops held by Kiarostami in Spain and Colombia.

While no synopsis for ‘Namo’ has been released yet, Bakhtiyar Panjehee, Sevil Shirgir, Nader Mehdiloo, Nasser Hashemi, Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Firouz Aqeli and Tara Aqajani form the cast.

‘There Is No Evil’ will also take part in the Competition section of the German festival.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival began on February 20 and will run until March 1.

Founded in 1951, Berlinale is one of the world’s leading film events which is annually held in Germany in February.