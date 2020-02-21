US Trenton festival to host Iran’s ‘Azadeh’

The Trenton Film Festival in the US is slated to screen Iranian short film ‘Azadeh’, by Mir-Abbas Khosravinejad on March 28.

The 10-minute short will be in competition at the 13th edition of the American film event, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘Azadeh’ tells the story of a girl who wants to meet her father but her mother and brother won’t give her permission.

Amir-Hossein Beiranvand, Mahdieh Ahmadi-Rad, Masoumeh Korkizad and Alireza Bahravand are the cast members of the flick.

The Trenton Film Festival is the setting for various film screenings from around the world.

The latest edition of the event is slated for March 26-29.