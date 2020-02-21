Iran reports lower price index in month ending February 19

Data published by the Iranian government’s statistics department shows inflation has nudged down by 1.6 percent in the month ending on February 19, 2019.

The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) said the consumer price index was down at 37 percent year-on-year in the Iranian calendar month of Bahman, from 38.6 reported in the month ending on January 20, Press TV reported.

It said, however, the rate of price growth compared to the month of Bahman in the previous Iranian year was 25 percent, meaning that households had spent a quarter more on consumer goods and services this year.

The price index in Bahman also declined 1.3 percent on a month-base scale compared to the previous month, it said.

The SCI said yearly price index for households in urban places was down 1.5 percent on 36.5 while rural households were 2.1 percent worse off compared to the previous month at 40.1 percent.

It said that households spent less, around 0.8 percent, on staple foods and 1.2 percent less on non-food goods and services in Bahman compared to the previous month.

The updates, covered in a report by IRNA, come amid a renewed surge in prices of foreign currency in Iran.



