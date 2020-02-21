Denmark orders anti-Iran broadcaster to halt broadcasts over its support for terrorism

A satellite broadcaster in Denmark linked to an anti-Iran movement in Iran was on Friday ordered to stop broadcasting over its support for terrorism. According to the Danish TV and radio board, the channel violated broadcasting rules by overtly and indirectly supporting terrorism.

The board noted that there was a talk show called “Words like Swords” where statements supporting an armed and violent struggle against the Iranian government were used, according to vanguardngr.com.

The channel was registered in 2017 as a broadcaster for satellite and online media.

It was set up by the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), known as Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group, that has recently generated headlines in Denmark.

Early in February, Denmark’s security service said three members of the terrorist group were arrested on suspicion of espionage for a Saudi spy service.

Danish security service chief Finn Borch Andersen said the suspected spying took place for six years since 2012, according to AP.

Borch Andersen said the three individuals had spied on people and companies and that intelligence was sent to an unnamed Saudi spy service.

The three members of the Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group had already been charged by Danish police for supporting a terrorist attack in Iran in 2018, Reuters reported.

The arrestees have been under close police protection.

Iran considers the organization a terrorist group that carried out an attack on a military parade in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz in September 2018 that killed 25 soldiers and civilians.