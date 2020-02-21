RSS
February 21, 2020

News ID: 265968
February 21, 2020

UN says Libya cease-fire talks back on track in Geneva

UN says Libya cease-fire talks back on track in Geneva
DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
United Nations envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame

The United Nations said on Friday cease-fire talks were back on track between the forces fighting over Libya’s capital, days after the internationally recognized government pulled out of the negotiations as its foes shelled Tripoli’s port.

There was no immediate comment from the Government of National Accord (GNA), which withdrew from the talks on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Its rival – Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar – told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency a cease-fire would only be possible if Turkish and Syrian fighters stopped supporting the GNA.

Turkey has backed the Government of National Accord to fend off the Libyan National Army, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

“A cease-fire (would be) the result of a number of conditions being fulfilled ...the withdrawal of Syrian and Turkish mercenaries, an end to Turkish arms supplies to Tripoli, and the liquidation of terrorist groups (in Tripoli),” Haftar told the agency in an interview published on Friday.

Five military officers from both sides have been holding indirect talks meeting in separate rooms with the UN envoy Ghassan Salame shuttling between them but with no sign of any progress on the ground.

The United Nations said the talks had resumed on Thursday. “The talks will continue today (Friday) and they will be getting under way shortly. So things are still happening on that front,” UN spokesman Rheal LeBlanc told reporters in Geneva.

 

   
