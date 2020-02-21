Dutch FM hails Iran-Netherlands solidarity

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok hailed solidarity and good relations between the people of his country and Iranians, describing this as an opportunity to develop bilateral ties.

He made the remarks in his meeting with the governor of Isfahan in the central Iranian city on Friday, IRNA reported.

The Dutch minister arrived in Iran on Friday to hold talks with top Iranian officials.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok was scheduled to meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, shortly before Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg’s similar visit.

Despite the fact that the relations between the two countries are affected by international policies, the two sides can boost relations in economic, production and tourism fields, he said in a meeting with Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei.

The Netherlands considers social issues in increasing investment with any country, Blok said while expressing hope for reducing tensions.

He added that Iran and the Netherlands enjoy the cooperation in industry and water cycling fields.

They can also develop ties in the agricultural field, Blok reiterated.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi visited The Hague three months ago to attend the third round of political talks between Iran and the Netherlands.

In his visit to The Hague, Araqchi met with his Dutch counterpart and Blok.

Iran and the Netherlands usually hold political talks every six months in the capital of one of the two countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that, “In the talks with the two European ministers, apart from examining the bilateral relations and the exchange of views about major international and regional issues, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s criticism of Europe’s inaction on carrying out its commitments under the JCPOA as well as their (Europeans’) passiveness in the face of the imposition of extraterritorial US law will be emphasized,” he explained, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Moreover, the basic fact will be underscored that the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz will be fulfilled only through collective participation and interaction among the countries of this region,” the Iranian spokesperson added.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal.

Iran maintains that the new measures are not designed to harm the JCPOA but to save the accord by creating a balance in the commitments.