Today, seven in 10 Americans are obese or overweight. The more overweight you are, the greater your risk for heart disease and cancers of the breast, colon and prostate. Maintaining a healthy weight is a major part of disease prevention.

Scientific research studies have shown that restricting calories can help lower your risk of cancer. Part of the idea is that one of the ways you would reduce your calorie intake is not by eating less food or starving yourselves but rather to eat healthier, lower-calorie foods, personcountylife.com reported.

The fatty animal proteins are most harmful but can be a part of a healthier eating lifestyle if eaten in moderation with other colorful foods such as fruits and vegetables. If you are interested in losing weight or cutting down on calories, you can take in 500 fewer calories a day to lose a pound a week. Research has also shown that recording what you eat and drink in a food log every day can double your weight loss.

Portion control is important. There has also been research to show the benefits of physical activity with regards to risk of cancer. It reduces your risk of developing certain types of cancers as well as help you recover quicker after cancer treatment. Therefore, it is recommended that adults get 30 minutes of physical activity per day at least five days a week. Remember not to skip meals because it can decrease your metabolism and lower your energy levels. Simply choosing foods that are filling but lower in calories can help your health goals.