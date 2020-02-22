Switzerland of the Middle East unravels

By Alison Tahmizian Meuse*

The World Bank this week warned that Lebanon, once dubbed the Switzerland of the Middle East for its unique status as both a snow-capped holiday destination and discreet banking hub for Persian Gulf Arabs, is at risk of “implosion” should it fail to reform.

A drive from Lebanon’s mountainous north to the capital Beirut will make an observer immediately feel the impact of capital controls and the economic downturn.

Ski resorts, from the Cedars to Faraya overlooking the Mediterranean, are operating at partial capacity despite generous powder on the slopes; the oil needed to power electricity generators for the chairlifts is proving far too costly to run them through the season.

The ubiquitous billboards and ads that populate every usable space the eye can see are either blank, or screaming out jaw-dropping sales of 50 percent or more at sports stores and malls.

Every fourth car dealership along the north-south highway, from Porsche to standalone lots, is empty or out of business.

At rest stops, a pack of Cedars cigarettes, for years priced at 1,000 Lebanese pounds (then 70 cents), have now nearly doubled.

At night, the highway lights remain dark — though this has been the case for years, just one of the many symptoms of rampant mismanagement and corruption to which the population had been forced to acclimate, but which now may finally be hitting a breaking point.

“Economic rationing is compulsory today,” Neemat Frem, a prominent industrialist, told one of the country’s most watched talk shows.

“We can no longer pay for our electricity debt!”

Frem, a relative newcomer to politics now heading the parliamentary commission for economy and trade, raised alarm bells on the state of the country’s electricity sector, which loses $2 billion per year despite most households relying on their own generators for half the day’s power.

While the party of Lebanese President Michel Aoun has been in charge of the energy portfolio for the better part of the last decade, entrenched corruption is blind to party affiliation. All of Lebanon’s state utilities, from telecom to waste management, have been hollowed out for decades to shore up sectarian patronage networks.

For a population that has long prided itself on resilience in the face of crumbling infrastructure and incompetent and corrupt governance, the reality that this moment is different is setting in.

In recent days, Lebanon’s sovereign bond yields have skyrocketed to nearly 2,000 percent as anxiety grows over the indebted nation defaulting on its March 9 Eurobond payment.

Umesh Desai, finance editor of the Asia Times, noted that “when a bond trades at distress levels, you don’t look at the yield, it is the price that matters.”

That price dropped to 55.5/56.6 cents on the dollar as of Friday, down from 97.7 cents in mid-October of last year, before nationwide anti-government protests kicked off.

Faced with dwindling usable foreign reserves, a rapidly depreciating currency, and a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturity due in a fortnight, Lebanon’s new government is in the midst of preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund with an aim at restructuring its gargantuan debt — currently at 150 percent to GDP.

Many local economists see an IMF rescue plan as the country’s only option to ensure it can continue to secure critical imports beyond the coming year. But the ongoing “technical assistance” talks are only the first step toward requesting an IMF loan, which is far from guaranteed and will require America’s vote of confidence.

In the meantime, Lebanon’s economy is shedding jobs at a rapid pace. A reckoning over the local currency’s longstanding peg to the US dollar has only just begun.

The Lebanese pound’s peg to the dollar, long upheld as a sacrosanct marker of stability, now teeters on the verge of free-fall — with even the national airline rejecting its use.

Middle East Airlines, which is almost entirely owned by the Lebanese government, announced it would only accept US dollars for airline tickets, and would decline payments in the national currency.

The startling decision came despite the capital controls that have nearly cut off Lebanese from their deposits, including widespread US dollar accounts.

The MEA office at Beirut airport was quickly inundated with Lebanese desperate to buy plane tickets in the available currency, with one man telling a local TV station he was planning to leave the country and never come back.

The national carrier’s demand for dollars was widely seen as an implicit recognition that the official exchange rate of 1,507.5 Lebanese pounds to the dollar had entered into the realm of fantasy, putting the burden on customers to exchange their pounds for the black market rate of 2,300.

As outrage over the decision grew, the new government ordered the airline to reverse its move.

Despite the decree, at least one instance of continued dollar demands has since been caught on camera. A Lebanese travel agency owner attempting to buy tickets in local currency videotaped an encounter with an MEA office rejecting his Lebanese pounds.

Lebanon currently has three exchange rates: The official one, the government-mandated exchange house ceiling of 2,000 LBP to the dollar, and the street rate of 2,300 as of February.

Anxiety is growing over the possibility of the pound nosediving in the weeks and months to come.

The central bank, meanwhile, is “not in a position” to repay the foreign currency liabilities it owes to commercial banks, thus making it impossible for Lebanon’s vast banking sector to produce its clients’ deposits, according to FitchRatings.

“Banks are currently in default on their own FC liabilities to depositors,” the ratings agency said, estimating Banque du Liban’s total liabilities to commercial banks at $70 billion as of the end of 2019. “BdL does not publish data on this, making the figure uncertain.”

Fitch further warned that Lebanon’s liabilities are large, and not transparent: “BdL’s balance sheet has grown by 55 percent since January 2016. “Other assets” now account for 18 percent of total assets. In the absence of further transparency on this, we have tended to view this line as an accounting balancing item that at least partly reflects BdL losses.”

*Alison Tahmizian Meuse is the Asia Times Middle East editor and correspondent.



