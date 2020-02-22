The one way to prevent thinning hair according to expert

Hair loss can be an embarrassing concern. Losing luscious locks can gravely impact one's self esteem, and added stress could be making the problem worse. Fear not, there's something you can do about it.

Thinning hair can become harder to cover up as the scalp becomes visible to the naked eye. And wearing a hat indoors isn’t the way to go about things. Just how could you make the best of a dire situation?

Dr. Max Malik, who practices at The Cranley Clinic, recognizes hair thinning affects older people, express.co.uk reported.

He said: “It is estimated that 50 percent of women will experience hair loss at some stage.

“In men, the figure is 50 percent at 50 years of age.”

Advising against supplements, Malik added: “The majority aren’t proven to work.”

Instead, he said: “Minoxidil topical medicine has shown to help thinning hair.”

This key ingredient is contained in products Regaine for Women and Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo, both available in high street store Superdrugs.

Pharmacica — a pharmaceutical company — state: “Minoxidil works by increasing blood flow to the hair growing cells in the scalp.

“This promotes hair regrowth and prevents further hair loss.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, it can take up to 16 weeks for products containing minoxidil to take full effect.

Describing the typical hair loss seen in men and women, Malik said: “Men usually lose hair in the frontal hairline, temples and front of the scalp as well as crown.

“The sides and back hair is usually preserved in men.

“Women usually have a more generalized pattern of hair thinning, which can be global. In women, the hairline is usually preserved.”

When it comes to the reasons behind such hair loss, Malik has a few ideas.

“Stress and lifestyle do play a role,” the doctor begins. “As well as general health, medical conditions and skin diseases.

“However, in the vast majority of men and women who suffer from hair loss, the reasons are genetic.”

This means if your parents had thinning hair, it’s likely you’d suffer from thinning hair too.

The American Academy of Dermatology (ADD) confirm it’s normal to lose between 50 and 100 strands of hair per day.

Any more than this, and you most definitely are losing your hair.

Reinforcing the idea that there’s no point stressing over your thinning tresses, medical website Healthline note: “Too many stress hormones may kill off new hairs that are trying to grow from the hair follicles.”

Other contributing factors to thinning hair, as outlined by Healthline, are not getting enough iron and folic acid in your diet.

As well as using harsh hair products, such as extreme hairsprays and gels.

Covering those greys may also be the issue. Too much color treatment damages the hair.

To help encourage blood flow to the hair cells in the scalp, another method is to give yourself a head massage when applying shampoo in the shower.