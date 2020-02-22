Iran’s ‘Tasu’a’ to go on screen in Spain

Iranian documentary, ‘Tasu’a,’ directed by Vahid Haqverdi, will take part at the 15th edition of the International Ethnographic Film Fest Museum of Galician People (MICE) in Spain.

The Iranian documentary has made it into the semi-final list of competing films at the 15th edition of the Spanish film.

The film depicts religious rituals held on Tasu’a, which marks the ninth day of the lunar month of Muharram. Tasu’a is a day ahead of the day in history that witnessed the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, ifilmtv.com reported.

The documentary has already attended a number of international film events, including the London Lift-Off Film Festival in the UK and the Al-Nahj International Film Festival in Iraq.

MICE, Museum do Pobo Galego, supports the cinema that is sensitive to the ethnographic way to understand reality, explores new ethnographic topics, and invites others to reflect on the process of the composition of a cinematographic work with interest in the complex knowledge of the sociocultural phenomena, according to the event’s organizers.

The 15th edition of MICE will take place March 23-29.