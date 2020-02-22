Iran produces 612,000 passenger cars in 10 months

Iranian carmakers manufactured 612,000 passenger cars during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), according to data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The ministry’s data show that car manufacturing in Iran has fallen 18.5 percent in the 10-month period compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.

During the period, Iranian carmakers also manufactured 1,675 buses, minibuses, and vans and 3,603 trucks, which indicates a 49.2 percent and 60.5 percent fall, respectively.

Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has said that the policy of domestic manufacturing of auto parts should be seriously followed up and in this due capable manufacturers should be supported.

In mid-May 2019, Rahmani issued a directive on “strengthening domestic manufacturing of imported auto parts”.

Addressing two of his deputies, Farshad Moqimi, deputy for industrial affairs, and Mohammad-Baqer Ali, the board chairman of Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO), the minister put emphasis on using the highest potential of human resources for strengthening domestic manufacturing of auto parts which are currently imported.



