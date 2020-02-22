Iranian nano product hits Africa, Mideast markets

An Iranian-made skincare nano product absorbing ultraviolet radiation has found its way into markets in Africa and Middle East.

An Iranian cooperative company managed to produce and export nano-zinc-oxide-containing jelly capable of absorbing ultraviolet radiation, reported Fars News Agency.

Hamidreza Dastjerd, an expert of the research and development center of this company explained that extremely harsh sunlight can cause a lot of damage to the skin, which can be avoided by using jelly to protect the skin, and repair the damaged ones.

“We added nano-scaled zinc oxide to jelly so that it would protect the skin against ultraviolet radiation,” he said.

According to him, the nano-enhanced jelly is produced and distributed in the market in capacities of three tons a month.

He noted that this kind of oil-based ointment is currently being exported to African and Arab countries, such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran is the fourth top country of the world in the field of nanotechnology in competition with China, India, and South Korea, head of the 3rd Nanotechnology and Nanomedicine Conference, Mehdi Rezayat, declared last month, adding that the neighboring countries are trailing far behind Iran.

Rezayat said in 2019, more than 10,400 articles were published in nanotechnology field in journals.

He added that there are more than 35,000 students in nano-related fields, a part of which is in nanomedicine.

More than 220 new technology-based firms (NTBFs) are working in the area and more than 660 certified products were produced in different fields, such as pharmaceuticals and textiles.