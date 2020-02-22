Iranians win four Asian FS wrestling medals

Sports Desk

The first day of the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, India, saw Iranians garner four medals – including one gold.

Representing Iran in the 97kg weight class, Mojtaba Goleij outmuscled the host’s Satywart Kadian 10-0 for the country’s first freestyle gold.

Tajikistan’s Daulet Niyazbekov and Alisher Yergali of Kazakhstan jointly finished third in the division.

Amirhossein Ali-Hosseni finished his campaign with a silver, falling to a 10-6 defeat against Ilyas Bekbulatov of Uzbekistan in the 70kg final.

The bronze medals of the category went to Kazakhstan’s Meirzhan Ashirov and Islambek Orozbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

Ali Savadkouhi – beaten by Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov in the 79kg semis – overcame Kazakhstan’s Galymzhan Usserbayev 5-0 and settled for a joint-bronze alongside Japanese Shinkichi Okui.

Budazhapov went on to beat Indian Baliyan Gourav 7-5 for the gold.

Amirhossein Maqsoudi took the country’s tally to four medals with a bronze in the 65kg contests, beating Uzbek Abbos Rakhmonov 2-0.

Maqsoudi shared the third spot with Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov.

Japan’s Takuto Otoguro outpowered Indian Bajrang Bajrang – victorious over Maqsoudi in the semifinal – 10-2 in the final.

Having started on February 18, the Asian championships – comprising freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s competitions – finishes on Sunday in New Delhi.

Iran was crowned the champion at the Greco-Roman contests with nine medals – including five golds.