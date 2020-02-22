RSS
0455 GMT February 22, 2020

News ID: 266011
Published: 0347 GMT February 22, 2020

Iran’s Keikha, Ahmad-Kohani collect World Cup Gymnastics silvers

XINHUA

Sports Desk

Iranians Saeidreza Keikha and Mehdi Ahmad-Kohani bagged a couple of silver medals at the 2020 World Cup Gymnastics in Melbourne, Australia.

On Saturday, Keikha, 31, tallied 15.033 points for the second spot of the pommel horse contests, trailing American Stephen Nedoroscik, who won the gold with 15.400 points.

Kohei Kameyama of Japan settled for the bronze with 14.833 points.

In the rings competitions, Ahmad-Kohani notched up 14.500 points to finish second behind Greek gymnast Elftherios Petrounias, who scored 15.066.

Egyptian Ali Zahran finished third on 14.200.

All three of the World Cup series – in Melbourne, Baku, and Doha – will serve as qualification tournaments for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

 

 

 

   
