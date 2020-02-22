RSS
February 22, 2020

News ID: 266012
Published: 0353 GMT February 22, 2020

Chinese won’t attend Tehran fair to prevent further virus spread

Chinese won’t attend Tehran fair to prevent further virus spread

Chinese authors and publishers will not take part at the 33rd edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) as a protective action to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Iran, the deputy director of the book fair said.

Qader Ashena added that there will be no change in the date of the exhibition, IRNA wrote.  

Oman, Afghanistan, Italy, Russia, and China attended the book fair as a guest of honor during the previous editions of the event.

Turkey will be the guest of honor at the Tehran fair.

The organizers of the TIBF announced that they have chosen “Book Means Life” as the motto for the upcoming event, to be held April 14 to 24.

 

   
