Iran’s ‘Cinema Donkey’ to open Bengaluru cinematic event in India

Iranian black comedy ‘Cinema Donkey’, written and directed by Shahed Ahmadlou, was selected as the opening film for the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival in India.

The film will also take part at the festival’s Asian Cinema competition section.

The comedy is about a filming group, which is making a humanitarian film that has a message for humanity. They need a donkey to play in a few scenes. Failing to find one, they settle for a donkey wandering in the woods.

The film's director and producer will be present as guests at the Indian festival.

‘Cinema Donkey’ had previously participated at the 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, and the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film.

The 12th Bengaluru festival will be held in the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka on February 26 - March 4.