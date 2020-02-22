Davis' big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizzlies

KATELYN MULCAHY/GETTY IMAGES Anthony Davis (C) of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA game at Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA, US, on February 21, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers hadn't even been back on the court for three minutes after the All-Star break when Anthony Davis limped off with an injured leg.

With their superstar big man in the locker room, the Lakers played an ominous quarter wondering whether their playoff push had just hit some massive resistance, The Associated Press reported.

Instead, Davis got his legs back under him and put up a monster performance that reminded everybody why the Lakers are atop the West.

LeBron James scored 32 points, Davis recovered from that early scare to get 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and Los Angeles returned from the break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Davis bruised his right calf on an opponent's knee shortly after the opening tip. He has been slowed by several knocks that turned out to be minor throughout the season – and after several minutes of treatment, he returned to cheers in the second quarter.

“The leg felt good enough for me to go out and give it a try,” Davis said with a shrug. "I just wanted to be on the floor to help the guys."

He found his formidable game after halftime, putting up 24 points along with 11 boards and five blocks in the second half. Davis also led the Lakers' interior defensive efforts against the Grizzlies, whose well-known ability to drive to the rim only resulted in 14 blocked shots by Los Angeles.

Davis had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the fourth quarter alone as Los Angeles improved to 42-12 with its fourth straight win since February 6.

“Another Defensive Player of the Year-type of night from Anthony,” coach Frank Vogel said. “He's the best defender in the league from a versatility standpoint. Especially against a team like this, where you have concerns about a basket-attacking guard like Ja Morant.”

Avery Bradley added 14 points for the Western Conference-leading Lakers, who finished strong after blowing most of their 25-point lead accumulated in a superb first half.

Josh Jackson scored a season-high 20 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost back-to-back games in California after heading into the All-Star break with eight wins in 10.

The Lakers improved to 3-0 against the Grizzlies this season. They meet again in Memphis on February 29.