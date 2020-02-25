RSS
1054 GMT February 25, 2020

News ID: 266110
Published: 0543 GMT February 24, 2020

Policeman killed in India citizenship law clashes amid Trump visit

A policeman is killed in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi, as US President Donald Trump arrives in the Indian capital as part of a two-day official visit.

A policeman is killed in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi, as US President Donald Trump arrives in the Indian capital as part of a two-day official visit, Presstv Reported.

 
   
