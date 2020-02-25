Over 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported globally with over 2,400 deaths: WHO

News ID: 266116 Published: 0611 GMT February 24, 2020

Globally, a total of 78,810 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in 29 countries and 2,462 have died as of 10:00 February 23 Central European Time, according to the World Health Organization.

