1055 GMT February 25, 2020

News ID: 266116
Published: 0611 GMT February 24, 2020

Over 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported globally with over 2,400 deaths: WHO

Over 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported globally with over 2,400 deaths: WHO

Globally, a total of 78,810 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in 29 countries and 2,462 have died as of 10:00 February 23 Central European Time, according to the World Health Organization.

Globally, a total of 78,810 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in 29 countries and 2,462 have died as of 10:00 February 23 Central European Time, according to the World Health Organization.
 
   
