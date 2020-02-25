Buffett says he will ‘never’ own any cryptocurrency

"Cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they don't produce anything," Buffett told CNBC.
"I don't have any cryptocurrency and I never will," Buffett added.
Last month, Tron founder Justin Sun, along with his four guests, dined with Buffett — but that didn't change the billionaire investor's stance on crypto.
"When Justin and four friends came, they behaved perfectly and we had a very friendly 3½-hour dinner and the whole thing was a very friendly exchange of ideas," Buffett said, adding that neither he nor Sun changed their stance on bitcoin.
89-year old Buffett has been a long-time critic of cryptocurrencies. He has called bitcoin as a "real bubble" and "rat poison squared," among other descriptors.
Interestingly, Buffett said he may create a "Warren currency" that would be available after he passes away.