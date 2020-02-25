Buffett says he will ‘never’ own any cryptocurrency

Berkshire Hathaway chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett has reiterated his aversion to cryptocurrencies.

"Cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they don't produce anything," Buffett told CNBC.

"I don't have any cryptocurrency and I never will," Buffett added.

Last month, Tron founder Justin Sun, along with his four guests, dined with Buffett — but that didn't change the billionaire investor's stance on crypto.

"When Justin and four friends came, they behaved perfectly and we had a very friendly 3½-hour dinner and the whole thing was a very friendly exchange of ideas," Buffett said, adding that neither he nor Sun changed their stance on bitcoin.

89-year old Buffett has been a long-time critic of cryptocurrencies. He has called bitcoin as a "real bubble" and "rat poison squared," among other descriptors.

Interestingly, Buffett said he may create a "Warren currency" that would be available after he passes away.