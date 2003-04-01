'The numbers are incredible,' says Klopp after record-equaling win

Jürgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s record-breaking campaign as “special” and “incredible” after the unbeaten Premier League leader took another step toward the title with a 3-2 comeback victory over West Ham.

Liverpool restored its lead at the summit to a remarkable 22 points courtesy of Sadio Mané’s late winner and despite trailing to Pablo Fornals’ second-half goal for David Moyes’ struggling side. It was a 21st consecutive home league win for Liverpool – equaling the all-time English record set by its predecessor in 1972 and setting a new Premier League record – and an 18th successive league win that equaled the top-flight record set by Manchester City.

Klopp’s team has now won as many points – 79 – as Manchester United’s treble-winning team did in 1998-99 and as many league games – 26 – as Arsenal’s “Invincibles” in 2003-04.

A proud Liverpool manager said, “A couple of years ago I said we wanted to write our own stories and create our own history and obviously the boys took what I said really seriously.

“It is so special. The numbers are incredible. We all know that it is very special, but at this moment we just want to recover and prepare for the next opponent because they are really waiting and want to fight us.

“The whole stadium at Watford will go for us and we have to be 100 percent ready. As long as we are really ready to fight no one should worry. But there is a lot of work to do. Could I have wished for a better position going into these last 11 games? No. I would never have thought it possible but each one is really difficult. We don’t expect one easy game.”