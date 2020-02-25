Tehran Int’l Book Fair postponed

The 33rd edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was postponed to after the lunar month of Ramadan, said the fair’s spokesman Ayoub Dehqankar.

The annual fair was to open on April 14 and run until April 24 but due to coronavirus it will be held after the lunar month of Ramadan which will begin on May 25, IRNA wrote.

“Since the aim of the Tehran Book Fair is to create a peaceful and enjoyable atmosphere for bibliophiles, and to further strengthen the economic cycle of the country’s publishing industry, the policymaking council of the fair does not consider April 14-24 as an appropriate date for the event based on current conditions of the society,” said the spokesman in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the exact date of the event has yet to be decided in upcoming meetings of the council.

Chinese authors and publishers will not take part in the fair as a protective action to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Iran, the fair deputy director, Qader Ashena said.

A Turkish cultural delegation that was scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday canceled their visit due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

The new coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.