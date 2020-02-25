UEFA says monitoring coronavirus, not yet clear if any impact on Euro 2020

It is not yet clear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has struck Italy, one of the 12 host countries, a vice president of European soccer body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The number of cases in Italy – the country in Europe worst affected by the outbreak that first emerged in China – rose to more than 260 overnight from 229 on Monday, with the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto being the most affected. The number of deaths was unchanged at seven, Reuters reported.

Numerous sporting events including Serie A matches have been called off in Italy, and at least six of next weekend's 10 scheduled Serie A matches will be played behind closed doors.

Rome, which has not been affected so far, is due to hold three group stage matches and one quarterfinal at the Euro 2020 tournament in June and July.

"We are at the waiting stage. We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries," Italian Michele Uva, a member of the UEFA executive committee, told state broadcaster Rai.

"The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse."

Inter Milan's Europa League match at home to Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday will be behind closed doors, and the club confirmed on Tuesday that all fans who had bought tickets would get their money back.

Rome will host a Six Nations match between Italy and England on March 14. The Times reported on Tuesday that tournament organizers were already concerned about the fixture as well as about Italy's visit to Ireland the week before.

The Italian Fencing Federation said it has canceled a World Cup event due to be held in Padova from March 6 to 8.