New Delhi rocked by deadly protests during Trump's India visit

No major trade deal for Trump

US President Donald Trump’s visit to New Delhi was overshadowed by deadly protests over a new citizenship law which many believe discriminates against Muslims, as Muslim and Hindu groups clashed violently and the death toll rose to nine.

The bloody violence, which has left the streets of northeast Delhi in flames and continued to escalate on Tuesday, has so far left one policeman and eight civilians dead, and over 150 injured, theguardian.com reported.

Trump failed Tuesday to strike any major trade deal with India at the end of the visit big on photo opportunities but short on substance and overshadowed by the deadly riots.

Speaking after talks in the Indian capital with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US president said only that they had made "tremendous progress" toward a comprehensive agreement and that he was "optimistic we can reach a deal," AFP reported.

While minor compared to his trade war with China, Trump has slapped tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum and suspended duty-free access for certain goods in an effort to cut the $25-billion US trade deficit with Asia's third-biggest economy.

Under pressure to deliver ahead of elections in November, Trump has pressed for greater access to the vast Indian market of 1.3 billion people for US dairy producers, makers of medical goods and for motorcycles.

But Modi, who has a lot in common with Trump with his "Make in India" mantra echoing Trump's "America First" slogan, has responded with higher tariffs on US goods including $600 million worth of Californian almonds.

Sectarian violence

Trump, at least in public, stopped short of voicing unease about the citizenship law that has raised concerns abroad, including in Washington, about the direction of India under Modi.

The law, which critics say forms part of Modi's plan to remold secular India as a Hindu nation – something he denies – has sparked weeks of protests and violence, including in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

A standoff between supporters and opponents of the law degenerated into running battles between Hindus and Muslims on the northeastern fringes of the megacity of 20 million people, local media reported.

The fresh protests began on Sunday in Khajuri, northeast Delhi, when a Hindu mob violently descended on a group of Muslim protesters. The group had been peacefully blocking a local road for several days in protest at a controversial new citizenship law which many believe discriminates against Muslims.

The Hindu group reportedly threw stones and began beating the Muslim demonstrators, who then responded with violence. Stones were thrown and shops, cars and petrol stations in areas of Khajuri and Bhajanpura were set alight, as were Hindu temples and Muslim prayer grounds. The police responded with tear gas and grenades and were reportedly firing Molotov cocktails at the clashing groups.

As the violence continued on Tuesday, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal urged people to keep the peace as he held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, local politicians and officials from the violence-hit areas.

At a joint press conference between Trump and Modi on Tuesday afternoon, no mention was made of religious freedom, authoritarianism or the continued unrest in India. Instead the pair focused on their efforts to make a trade deal, though they said discussions were in their infancy. “I am optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries,” said Trump, theguardian.com reported.

Modi has been grappling with continuing domestic unrest since his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December, which grants citizenship for refugees of every major South Asian religion except Muslims. In conjunction with a planned National Register of Citizens (NRC) it is feared the law will make India’s Muslim community aliens in their own country and undermine the secular foundations of India by making religion the basis of citizenship.

The anti-CAA demonstrations, which have taken place in almost every major Indian city over the past three months and show no sign of abating, have been met with increasingly authoritarian measures, including incidents of mass arrests and harassment of the Muslim community and reports of torture of activists, protesters and innocent Muslim bystanders.