Zanganeh: Iran to produce 1bn bcm of gas per day soon

Iran will be able to produce more than one billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per day once the final platform is installed at the South Pars offshore field, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Monday night.

“Of the two last platforms at South Pars, one was installed today and the next platform will be installed before (March 20),” Zanganeh said, according to Reuters.

“And so we will have all the platforms of the 27 phases of South Pars, which will enable us to produce more than one billion cubic meters of gas per day.”

South Pars, which Qatar calls North Field, is the world’s largest gas field and is shared between Iran and Qatar.

Separately, Zanganeh said that coronavirus is to blame for price fluctuations in the oil market.

Several countries in the region have closed their borders with Iran and put in place air travel restrictions after people infected with coronavirus arrived from the Islamic Republic.

Despite the air travel restrictions, Zanganeh said that he would attend a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna next week using Iran Air.