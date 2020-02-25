Egypt's ex-dictator Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for three decades before he was ousted amid protests in 2011, died Tuesday at age 91.

The once burly autocrat with the trademark sunglasses, who became witheringly frail after multiple surgeries toward the end of his life, spent years behind bars for his role in the deaths of protesters but was freed in 2017 after the convictions were overturned.

His son Alaa Mubarak wrote on Twitter: "This morning my father, president Mubarak, passed away".

His death was confirmed by the presidency and on state television.

A military funeral was planned for Wednesday, to be followed by three days of mourning, said the office of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Mubarak had long battled illness and was recently admitted to a Cairo military hospital's intensive care unit, as media speculated on whether he suffered cancer, heart troubles or respiratory ailments.

Tributes poured in from leaders in the Middle East, where Mubarak's Egypt, a key ally of the United States, had at times served as a mediator, especially in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The long-time president started off as a military pilot and was commander of the air force in the 1973 war with Israel.

Mubarak became vice president in 1975 before taking power in 1981, following the assassination of former president Anwar al-Sadat.

Mubarak was sitting near Sadat but survived, going on to dodge bullets during several more attempts on his life.

He remained head of state for three decades but was overthrown in 2011 after three weeks of mass protests that started on January 25.

His ouster came amid mounting popular anger triggered partly by rampant police brutality and by 2010 parliamentary elections which were widely slammed as rigged.

Mubarak faced multiple charges after his overthrow, including over the deaths of protesters in 2011 and for corruption.

While Mubarak was locked away or in the dock, he was succeeded in 2012 by the Muslim Brotherhood's president Mohamed Morsi.

Morsi was ousted in 2013 by then General Sisi, who took power the following year, reimposing strict police powers. Morsi died last year but with no public fanfare and a derision of his short reign across Egyptian media.