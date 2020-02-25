Kiarostami statue ready to be installed under famous single tree

The statue of the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami is ready to be installed under the famous single tree, said the sculptor, Ahmad Arab-Beigi.

The tree is located in Koker, a small village in Gilan Province, northern Iran, ISNA wrote.

“I have designed a collection of initial designs and after being confirmed by Mehdi Shadizadeh, I began working on it”, he said.

Shadizadeh made a documentary ‘Along with the Wind’ about the life of Kiarostami and his artistic career at the same time.

The most important point in designing the work was to make a simple design for which I had visited the single tree several times from different aspects, Arab-Beigi added.

The final artwork consists of two hands, a camera, and a pair of glasses, he explained.

The work is made of rubber concrete and stone and its size is in its normal size, he said.

In addition, earlier it was announced that the Paris-based distributor MK2 Films will release Kiarostami’s Koker Trilogy on April 7, Nasrin Mirshab, the director of the DreamLab Films, the France-based international distributor of the film.

The trilogy is composed of ‘Where Is the Friend’s House?’, ‘And Life Goes On’ and ‘Through the Olive Trees’, which all were shot in Koker.