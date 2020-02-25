RSS
Published: 0415 GMT February 25, 2020

Czech festival to host Iranian-Afghan ‘The Forbidden Strings’

Czech festival to host Iranian-Afghan 'The Forbidden Strings'

Iranian-Afghan documentary ‘The Forbidden Strings’, directed by Afghan filmmaker Hassan Nouri, is to vie at the 22nd edition of One World Int'l Human Rights Doc Documentary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

The screening slot designated to the documentary is on March 8 and the assigned venue is Evald Chamber Cinema in the city of Prague, ifilmtv.com reported.

The film narrates the story of four Afghan descent young people who live in Iran. They work during the day time and rehearse their music lessons at nights.

They have the burning passion for performing in front of audience so after about six months of rehearsing they find an opportunity to go on stage in Afghanistan.

Their trip back to the motherland where they have never seen is not as easy as it seems and the country is not safe for them.

The Czech cinematic festival is an annual event in Prague and 36 other cities of the Czech Republic.

The latest edition of the event is slated for March 5-14.

 

   
