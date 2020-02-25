RSS
1058 GMT February 25, 2020

News ID: 266148
Published: 0419 GMT February 25, 2020

Photos of Iran’s Aqaei find way into Dresden exhibition

Photos of Iran’s Aqaei find way into Dresden exhibition

An exhibition in Dresden, western Germany, has picked two photos of Es’haq Aqaei from Iran for public display.

According to IRNA, the photographs will be on view at Kulturrathaus Gallery Hall from March 5 to April 24.

The exhibition titled ‘Work All Over the World’ is to showcase 18 prominent photographers’ works.

 

   
