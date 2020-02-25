Iran’s rice farming vastly mechanized: Official

Iran has managed to vastly mechanize its huge rice farming sector thanks to the growing government investment in the sector, said head of mechanization department at the Iranian Agriculture Ministry.

Kambiz Abbasi said that machines were now responsible for over 70 percent of activities in rice farms in Iran, reported Press TV.

Abbasi added that the boom in mechanization comes as only 10 percent of rice paddies in Iran were using machines for various operations in 2013, when the current administrative government came to office.

“Rice (farming) mechanization in our country has experienced a historic leap,” said Abbasi, adding that rice farms had been at the forefront of government efforts to speed up agriculture mechanization in Iran.

The official said over $500 million was spent by the government in mechanization programs across the farming sector in Iran over the past eight years.

The government has been encouraging farmers to raise mechanization rates in a bid to boost yields and prevent a decline of rural population which has been exacerbated by a rapid urbanization in the country.

Rice and wheat are the two strategic crops planted across the huge farming sector in Iran.

Officials said last year that Iran had become completely self-sufficient in rice production and that the government would cut up to two million tons of imports a year.

On wheat, Abbasi said mechanization had increased by more than a half to cover around 70 percent of the lands across the country.

The official said that almost all machines used in the farming sector, including tractors and grain harvesters, are currently manufactured inside Iran.