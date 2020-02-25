Turkish airline temporarily stops China, Iran flights

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced that it suspended its China and Iran flights – except the capital Tehran – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier also said in a press release on Tuesday that, the carrier's China flights are suspended till the end of this February and Iran flights are cancelled till March 10, reported Anadolu Agency.

These decisions were taken by the carrier for preventing spread and limit the effects of the virus.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan government announced on Monday that it has suspended flights to and from Iran due to the spread of the new coronavirus there, reported Reuters.

The air link will remain suspended until the virus situation in Iran stabilizes, the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan said in a statement.

Also, Oman’s Khasab port operator said on Twitter on Tuesday that the port is suspending the import and export of goods to and from Iran from February 26 because of new coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, has caused over 2,600 deaths so far, with more than 77,000 confirmed cases in China.

Following the global spread of the virus, the WHO declared the outbreak an international health emergency.