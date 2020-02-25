RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1058 GMT February 25, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266151
Published: 0427 GMT February 25, 2020

Turkish airline temporarily stops China, Iran flights

Turkish airline temporarily stops China, Iran flights

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced that it suspended its China and Iran flights – except the capital Tehran – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier also said in a press release on Tuesday that, the carrier's China flights are suspended till the end of this February and Iran flights are cancelled till March 10, reported Anadolu Agency.

These decisions were taken by the carrier for preventing spread and limit the effects of the virus.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan government announced on Monday that it has suspended flights to and from Iran due to the spread of the new coronavirus there, reported Reuters.

The air link will remain suspended until the virus situation in Iran stabilizes, the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan said in a statement.

Also, Oman’s Khasab port operator said on Twitter on Tuesday that the port is suspending the import and export of goods to and from Iran from February 26 because of new coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, has caused over 2,600 deaths so far, with more than 77,000 confirmed cases in China.

Following the global spread of the virus, the WHO declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

   
KeyWords
airline
Iran
flight
Turkey
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0648 sec