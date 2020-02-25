Russia not supporting Bernie Sanders: Analyst

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said recently that the Russians were seeking inference in the 2020 US presidential election, Presstv Reported.

“There is no one in the United States at this point who has less credibility in talking about anything than Adam Schiff, said E Michael Jones, the current editor of Culture Wars magazine.

“The fact that he's bringing up this Russian interference is proof that this man has no credibility,” Jones pointed out on Monday in an interview with Press TV.

Jones rejected Schiff’s “claim that the Russians are now trying to get Bernie Sanders elected.”

He said, “Schiff is resurrecting a claim that already has no credibility.”

“It has even less credibility when it's applied to Bernie Sanders,” he said, adding, “In doing this Schiff has completely destroyed his own credibility.”

Jones said such a claim was far-fetched, and sticking it on somebody such as Sanders, who has a clean past, was “further proof of the absurdity of the claim.”

However, Jones noted that the US “oligarchs” were losing control.

“What you're seeing here is oligarchs who are losing control of the narrative,” Jones said.

Jones said that Schiff and other Democratic leaders would not allow Sanders to be nominated.

“[T]he democrats will probably never allow him to get the nomination,” he Jones said.