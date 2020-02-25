Shiralilou appointed as new Iran Daily managing director

ALI MOHAMMADI/IRAN DAILY Touraj Shiralilou succeeded Sadreddin Mousavi as the new managing director of Iran Daily during a ceremony attended by IRNA Managing Director Seyyed Zia Hashemi, Iran Cultural and Press Institute Managing Director Mehdi Shafiei on Feb. 24, 2020.

National Desk

Touraj Shiralilou was appointed as the new managing director the English-language Iran Daily on Monday.

Shiralilou, a cofounder of the paper and an old hand at international journalism, replaced Sadreddin Mousavi, also a veteran journalist, during a ceremony attended by IRNA Managing Director Seyyed Zia Hashemi, Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI) Managing Director Mehdi Shafiei, and editors-in-chief and staff of the ICPI’s newspapers.