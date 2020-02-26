Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of US-India trade deal: White House

US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25. (ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to “promptly” conclude ongoing trade talks that they hope can lead to the first phase of a bilateral US-India trade deal, the White House said.

The statement follows Trump’s visit to India on Feb. 24-25, Reuters reported.

"They (Trump and Modi) agreed to promptly conclude the ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become phase one of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral commercial relations", the White House said bit.ly/37YDP4q late on Tuesday, giving no details on what would be included in the deal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump criticized India for its high tariffs.

“India is probably the highest tariff nation in the world,” he said.

Ahead of his trip, negotiators from the two sides wrangled for months to narrow differences on farm goods, medical devices, digital trade and new tariffs.

“If the deal happens with India, it will be at the end of this year and if it doesn’t happen, then we will do something else,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The US president said the United States wanted to be treated fairly and given reciprocal access to India’s market.