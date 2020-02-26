RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1058 GMT February 26, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266168
Published: 0757 GMT February 26, 2020

Saipem keeping 2,000 workers at home due to deadly coronavirus

Saipem keeping 2,000 workers at home due to deadly coronavirus
Saipem Chief Executive Stefano Cao (energyvoice.com)

Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem has confirmed that more than 2,000 staff are working from home due to the coronavirus.

Around 2,196 employees, many whom are based in the firm’s headquarters in Milan, are under what Saipem called “smart working”, energyvoice.com reported.

Saipem added that it has worked hard to ensure the “maximum psycho-physical safety of its employees”.

On Friday February 21 all employees of Saipem with fixed residency in the areas identified by authorities where the infection broke out were requested by the firm to stay at home.

More than a dozen areas of Italy are now under quarantine, especially the Lombardy and Veneto regions.

On Monday, it was revealed Saipem had told workers in the affected coronavirus regions to “stay at home” and avoid “social interactions”.

The Milan-headquartered firm announced that “all missions abroad” are cancelled with workers at site “reduced to the minimum”.

Saipem said it had “sanitized” all its offices located in Milan.

A seventh person in Italy reportedly died from the virus on Monday

Up to 50,000 people are understood to be affected in the dozen of so towns now placed under quarantine by Italian officials.

Up to 2,600 people have died from the virus thus far with almost 80,000 infected.

Most victims are in China, where the coronavirus broke out a number of weeks ago.

   
KeyWords
Italy
Saipem
workers
home
coronavirus
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0996 sec