RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0855 GMT February 26, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266186
Published: 0326 GMT February 26, 2020

Iran’s participation at Russian tourism show canceled

Iran’s participation at Russian tourism show canceled

The participation of Iranian pavilion at Russia’s largest travel and tourism trade show MITT was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, followed by the cancelation of outbound flights from Iran, the Iranian delegation will not be taking part at this year’s MITT trade show in Moscow.

In addition, the B2B meeting of the trade show, pre-arranged, targeted appointment dedicated to get buyers and exhibitors to meet, between Iranian travel agencies and Russian counterparts that was slated to take place on the sidelines of MITT has been rescheduled to May.

Meanwhile, Iran’s participation at the upcoming Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB) travel and tourism trade show in Berlin is also uncertain.

According to Khashayar Nikzadfar in charge of Iran’s pavilion at ITB, it is said that most of the work has been done for Iran’s participation and the cargoes of the participants at the Iranian pavilion are scheduled to arrive in Germany today.

Given the cancelation of outbound flights from Iran, it is probable that some of the participants would fail to make it to the fair in time, Nikzadfar added.‌

On the other hand, there is also speculation that ITB would cancel the trade show this year. It is scheduled for March 4-8.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Russian
tourism
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0689 sec