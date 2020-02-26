Iran’s participation at Russian tourism show canceled

The participation of Iranian pavilion at Russia’s largest travel and tourism trade show MITT was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, followed by the cancelation of outbound flights from Iran, the Iranian delegation will not be taking part at this year’s MITT trade show in Moscow.

In addition, the B2B meeting of the trade show, pre-arranged, targeted appointment dedicated to get buyers and exhibitors to meet, between Iranian travel agencies and Russian counterparts that was slated to take place on the sidelines of MITT has been rescheduled to May.

Meanwhile, Iran’s participation at the upcoming Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB) travel and tourism trade show in Berlin is also uncertain.

According to Khashayar Nikzadfar in charge of Iran’s pavilion at ITB, it is said that most of the work has been done for Iran’s participation and the cargoes of the participants at the Iranian pavilion are scheduled to arrive in Germany today.

Given the cancelation of outbound flights from Iran, it is probable that some of the participants would fail to make it to the fair in time, Nikzadfar added.‌

On the other hand, there is also speculation that ITB would cancel the trade show this year. It is scheduled for March 4-8.